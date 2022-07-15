Biden fist bumps Saudi Crown Prince ahead of high-stakes meeting



Less than three years after promising to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Joe Biden arrived in the kingdom Friday for meetings with Saudi leadership and fist bumped the man accused of ordering Khashoggi’s murder.

Biden arrived in Jeddah Friday and attended a formal meeting with Saudi King Salman, but — given the king’s deteriorating health — the working session was conducted by Mohammed Bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

Images of Biden and the Crown Prince, also known as MBS, fist bumping were quickly promoted by the Saudi government, including on Saudi state TV and Twitter. The image provided MBS with the validation the 36-year-old ruler had been seeking on the world stage a little more than a year after the US intelligence community declassified a report concluding he sanctioned Khashoggi’s murder. The Crown Prince has denied involvement.

Bin Salman on Friday ignored questions from reporters about whether he would apologize to Khashoggi’s family, and Biden did not answer whether he still considered Saudi Arabia a “pariah.”

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was based in the US, was a fierce critic of Saudi rulers and was killed at a consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Turkish officials said at the time the journalist was beaten, tortured and dismembered.

The decision to fist bump and hold meetings with the Crown Prince represents a significant departure from Biden’s posture on the campaign trail in 2019, when he said he believed MBS ordered Khashoggi’s murder and that he would make Saudi Arabia “pay the price.”

“There’s very little social redeeming value of the — in the present government in Saudi Arabia,” Biden said at a Democratic primary debate in November 2019.

Those comments had led to much speculation ahead of the trip whether Biden would shake the Crown Prince’s hand or be pictured with him. That speculation only grew when the White House said the President was looking to reduce contact with others amid the spread of a transmissible subvariant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and would be offering fist bumps instead of hand shakes.

A White House spokeswoman denied the guidance was issued in order to give Biden an excuse to avoid shaking MBS’ hand when he arrived in Jeddah. Biden noticeably shook hands on multiple occasions during his two days in Israel, which only added to the scrutiny of his first greeting with MBS.

For weeks, Biden and other White House officials had tried to downplay his meeting with the Crown Prince.

“I’m not going to meet with MBS. I’m going to an international meeting, and he’s going to be part of it,” Biden told reporters last month.

But he won’t meet with other world leaders at the GCC+3 summit until Saturday and Friday will remain focused on the Saudis.

The White House did not acknowledge Biden will be meeting directly with MBS until publishing the President’s schedule Thursday night.

White House officials have accepted they will be heavily criticized for the meeting, including by members of Biden’s own party, but have decided to move ahead because they see it as the most practical option, acknowledging it is much easier to work with the Saudis than without them.

While no explicit announcement on raising oil production is expected immediately after Biden leaves Jeddah, officials anticipate one could be announced in the coming weeks, in addition to progress on the Yemen ceasefire.

Biden’s working visit with MBS is seen as a chance to reset the relationship, and officials say, depending on how the meeting goes, Biden could begin communicating with MBS directly during calls, which he has declined to do so far.

The President has repeatedly defended his decision to travel to Saudi Arabia and meet with MBS, maintaining his administration wants to lead in the region and not create a vacuum for Russia and China to fill.

The fist bump was swiftly criticized by members of Biden’s own party.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California had sharp words for Biden and tweeted, “If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today. One fist bump is worth a thousand words.”

Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey said in an interview on CNN’s “Newsroom” that though he believed Biden has been “honest, unlike his predecessor” about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Khashoggi’s murder, “I’m still not entirely comfortable with the image of this meeting.”

Biden in Saudi Arabia

The trip to Jeddah has been particularly thorny for the White House ever since it began materializing earlier this year, given the President’s campaign trail promise to make the nation a “pariah” state for the murder of Khashoggi.

Biden on Thursday stopped short of committing to raise Khashoggi’s murder directly with leaders in Saudi Arabia and said he “always” brings up human rights and that his views on the murder have been “absolutely, positively clear.” US officials had told CNN ahead of the trip that Biden was expected to raise Khashoggi with MBS.

Overnight, Saudi Arabia confirmed an expected announcement that its airspace would be opened to Israeli airlines. Biden hailed the “historic decision” that followed “months of steady diplomacy,” noting he would become the first US President to fly from Israel to Saudi Arabia.

The trip comes amid high gas prices and widespread inflation in the US and across the globe, in part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though the President and other officials have dismissed Saudi Arabia’s rich oil supply as a key motivator for the trip.

One senior administration official said the meetings with Saudi leadership will focus on strengthening the ongoing truce in Yemen, technological cooperation including in 5G, clean energy, global infrastructure and human rights in addition to discussing the global energy supply.

But the official suggested that the US and Saudi and other Middle Eastern officials would be talking about energy security issues and that Biden would engage with the world leaders on bringing gas prices down.

“I think the conversation is really focused on, given current market conditions, how do we see things? How do we see the next six months, and how can we keep markets balanced in a way that contribute to continued economic growth? So that’s the common focus of ours, with not just the Saudis, but other producers,” the official said.

The official added, “And of course, the President has said for months he will do everything possible to get prices down. That includes our own Strategic Petroleum Reserve release. That includes diplomacy with other producers, and it includes, of course, our own domestic production.”

Biden in the West Bank

Before flying to Saudi Arabia for the most pressure-packed portion of his trip, Biden had a series of engagements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank and several funding announcements aimed at helping Palestinians.

Biden met with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank before heading to Saudi Arabia for the final leg of his closely watched Middle East trip. The meeting with the Palestinian leader comes as Biden continues to advocate for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though he says he does not see such an arrangement materializing in the “near term.”

During remarks following his meeting with Abbas, Biden acknowledged such an agreement “seems so far away” and that “the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations.”

However, he also suggested that better relations between Israel and Arab nations could lead to momentum to a deal between Israelis and Palestinians.

“I do believe that in this moment when Israel is improving relations with its neighbors throughout the region we can harness that same momentum to reinvigorate the peace process between the Palestinian people and the Israelis,” Biden said.

Biden said the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank, was “an enormous loss to the essential work of sharing with the world the story of the Palestinian people.”

Biden delivered remarks at Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem, announcing he is asking Congress to approve up to $100 million for the East Jerusalem Hospital Network. Former US President Donald Trump cut $25 million in planned funding for the network during his time in office.

“It’s part of our commitment to support health and dignity to the Palestinian people,” he said, and pointed to the “hard toll” of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hospital system.

He continued, “Working together, it is my prayer the United States will both help relieve the hospital’s burden of debt and support targeted infrastructure upgrades, key reforms in patient care to ensure long-term financial stability.”

The meetings follow a Thursday sit-down with Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who said on Friday the President’s visit showed his “commitment to Israel’s military and diplomatic strength” and had “moved the entire country.”

The President also announced on Friday morning an additional $201 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees to support Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, according to the White House.

Biden said Israel has committed to working with Palestinians to speed up the implementation of a 4G network in Gaza and the West Bank, with the goal of rolling out that infrastructure by the end of next year.

“It has been a priority for President Biden to rebuild ties with the Palestinians that were severed by the previous administration,” the official said.

Biden will tell Abbas that Israel has agreed to increase accessibility to the Allenby Bridge so that Palestinians and others can access it 24/7 by September, the official said. The bridge is controlled by Israel and is the only crossing point into Jordan for Palestinians from the West Bank.

“He will also announce steps to build grassroots support for peace, including by supporting collaboration and professional exchanges between the Palestinians and Israeli health sectors as they work to build mutual trust,” the official said.

The US will also provide an additional $15 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in response to rising food insecurity brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Before departing for Saudi Arabia, Biden also visited the Church of the Nativity “to underscore support for Christians who face challenges across the region,” the official said.

