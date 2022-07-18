First on CNN: Former Trump National Security Council official expected to testify at Thursday’s January 6 hearing

By Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Matthew Pottinger, who served on former President Donald Trump’s National Security Council before resigning in the immediate aftermath of January 6, 2021, is expected to testify publicly at Thursday’s prime-time hearing held by the House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.

Pottinger is slated to appear alongside former Trump White House aide Sarah Matthews.

CNN previously reported that Matthews, who resigned from her post on January 6, was expected to testify publicly.

Committee members have said Thursday’s hearing will examine Trump’s inaction for 187 minutes while the US Capitol riot was unfolding.

A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment. A spokesperson for Pottinger did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

