January 6 committee engaging with Pompeo and deposition could happen as soon as this week

By Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has been engaging with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he could sit for a closed-door deposition with the panel as soon as this week, multiple sources familiar with the committee’s schedule tell CNN.

Pompeo’s potential appearance comes as the committee has shown an increased interest in members of then-President Donald Trump’s Cabinet. A source connected to the committee’s investigation said they are particularly interested in conversations surrounding the 25th Amendment after the events of January 6.

ABC News first reported on the committee’s engagement with Pompeo.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Pompeo for comment. A select committee spokesperson declined to comment.

On Sunday, committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that the panel “anticipate(s) talking to additional members of the President’s Cabinet.”

“We anticipate talking to additional members of his campaign,” the Wyoming Republican continued. “Certainly, we’re very focused as well on the Secret Service and on interviewing additional members of the Secret Service and collecting additional information from them.”

Several Trump Cabinet officials are known to have met with the committee already, including Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

The committee also met with former Attorney General William Barr, but he had left the administration prior to January 6.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.