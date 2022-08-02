Schumer says he expects bill to aid veterans affected by burn pits to pass this evening after reaching agreement with McConnell

By Jessica Dean and Ali Zaslav, CNN

The Senate will vote Tuesday night on long-sought bipartisan legislation to expand health care benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced.

“I have some good news, the minority leader and I have come to an agreement to vote on the PACT Act this evening,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “I’m very optimistic that this bill will pass so our veterans across America can breathe a sigh of relief.”

The bill, called the Honoring our PACT Act, was approved by the House of Representatives in July, so when it clears the Senate, it will go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The legislation has been held up in the chamber since last week when more than two dozen Republicans, who previously supported the measure, temporarily blocked it from advancing.

Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, rallied fellow Republicans to hold up the legislation in exchange for amendment votes, specifically an amendment that would change an accounting provision. Toomey had previously said he wanted an amendment vote with a 50-vote threshold.

Schumer said Tuesday’s vote would allow for three amendments with a 60-vote threshold followed by final passage.

Last week’s surprise move by Republicans led to a swift backlash among veterans and veterans’ groups, including protests on the US Capitol steps over the weekend and early this week. Comedian and political activist Jon Stewart — a lead advocate for veterans on the issue — took individual GOP senators to task for holding up a bill that had garnered wide bipartisan support in earlier votes.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended his party’s handling of the legislation at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Look, these kind of back and forths happen all the time in the legislative process, you’ve observed that over the years,” he said. “I think in the end the veterans service organizations will be pleased with the final result.”

