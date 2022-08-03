FIRST ON CNN: Former Deputy White House counsel subpoenaed in January 6 probe

By Katelyn Polantz and Pamela Brown, CNN

The former deputy counsel to President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed in the federal criminal probe of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Patrick Philbin was subpoenaed for testimony and documents, according to one of the sources. Philbin worked in the White House counsel’s office under Pat Cipollone, who also was also subpoenaed for documents and testimony, according to sources.

Philbin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Executive privilege will play a role in the discussions over Philbin’s grand jury testimony, as it has with recent grand jury testimony of Cipollone and vice presidential advisers Marc Short and Greg Jacob.

Philbin and Cipollone were both key witnesses to Trump’s actions in the last days of his presidency. Cipollone repeatedly pushed back on efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and according to a Senate Judiciary Committee report, he and Philbin opposed a proposal to replace the attorney general with someone willing to look into false claims of election fraud.

