2 dead, 2 injured by lightning strike near White House

By Colin McCullough, Paul LeBlanc and Sonnet Swire, CNN

Two people are dead and two are injured following a lightning strike across the street from the White House Thursday night.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, have died from injuries following the lightning strike in Lafayette Park near the White House Thursday night, a DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed. The couple was visiting from Wisconsin.

The condition of the other two people injured on Thursday was not immediately clear.

The victims were riding out the storm under a tree, according to a law enforcement source.

A severe thunderstorm hit the DC region around 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Friday. “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

