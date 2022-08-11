Attorney General Merrick Garland to speak Thursday afternoon
By Tierney Sneed, CNN
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make a statement Thursday afternoon at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC.
The topic of the statement was not given in the Justice Department’s announcement.
A White House official said they did not get advanced notice that Garland would be delivering a statement Thursday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
