Attorney General Merrick Garland to speak Thursday afternoon

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make a statement Thursday afternoon at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC.

The topic of the statement was not given in the Justice Department’s announcement.

A White House official said they did not get advanced notice that Garland would be delivering a statement Thursday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

