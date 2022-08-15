White House launching messaging push to tout policy wins ahead of midterm elections

By Kaitlan Collins and Kate Sullivan, CNN

The White House is launching a messaging push to capitalize on a recent string of policy accomplishments and spur momentum for Democrats heading into November’s pivotal midterm elections, according to a memo written by top White House officials.

The push includes travel by members of Biden’s Cabinet to 23 states this month to promote the Democrats’ recently passed $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill, according to the memo from deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. The memo was first reported by Politico.

Biden plans to host an event at the White House in early September celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act, which he is expected to sign into law this week, and will also travel to promote the legislation. The bill represents the largest climate investment in US history and would make major changes to health care policy by giving Medicare the power for the first time to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs and extending expiring health care subsidies for three years.

The messaging push includes painting congressional Republicans as siding with special interest groups and “pushing an extreme MAGA agenda,” according to the memo, which has become a major part of White House messaging over the last several months.

The memo doesn’t name former President Donald Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago home was searched by federal investigators last week. The Justice Department removed 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence while executing a search warrant that cited possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes, according to unsealed court documents.

Less than three months away from November’s midterm elections, Democrats are hoping a string of recent wins by the President will give their party a much-needed boost.

Recent bipartisan legislative victories include a law investing in domestic computer chip production and scientific research to bolster competitiveness with China and a law expanding health care resources and benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving. The price of gasoline has also been steadily declining after reaching record highs earlier this year, hiring has been surging, the US killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike and the Senate voted to approve Sweden and Finland joining NATO to strengthen the defense bloc amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Biden plans to attend a groundbreaking at Intel in Ohio to highlight the law boosting US chip production. Intel announced earlier this year it would build a new $20 billion chip manufacturing complex outside of Columbus, Ohio.

