Jill Biden ‘a bit better’ after testing positive for Covid-19

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was feeling “a bit better” on Wednesday morning as she continues to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN.

Biden tested positive Monday evening for Covid-19 after feeling unwell. Alexander said Biden’s “cold-like symptoms” remain, despite the uptick in her status.

The first lady is staying at a private residence on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where she, President Joe Biden and several members of their family had been vacationing since last Wednesday.

President Biden returned to Washington on Tuesday, before traveling to the Biden family residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is expected to remain for the next few days.

Jill Biden had been scheduled to join the President in Wilmington but will now stay on the resort island near Charleston until she has two consecutive negative Covid-19 tests, said Alexander.

Biden is taking the drug Paxlovid to help ease symptoms. President Biden also took the antiviral medication when he had Covid-19 last month. He eventually tested positive for a rebound case of Covid-19, which happens to some people who take Paxlovid.

Jill Biden, 71, is fully vaccinated, having received her second booster shot in April.

