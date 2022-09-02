Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of ‘Black Voices for Trump’ before special grand jury

By Jason Morris and Sara Murray, CNN

Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that Floyd, a Maryland resident, is a “necessary and material witness” for the investigation and asked him to testify before the special purpose grand jury on September 28.

Floyd did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

In a new court filing, Willis said Floyd arranged a meeting between Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman and Trevian Kutti, known as a former publicist to R. Kelly and Kanye West.

Kutti, a Chicago resident, traveled to Freeman’s Georgia home and spoke with the election worker at a local police precinct as officers supervised in January 2021, according to court documents obtained by CNN and public records from the Cobb County Police Department.

“The witness possesses unique knowledge concerning the substance of Kutti’s conversations with Ruby Freeman, the circumstances surrounding his decision to connect Kutti with Freeman, the logistics of setting up the meeting between Kutti and Freeman, and any communications between himself and others involved in the planning and execution of the meeting, the Trump campaign, and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia,” Willis wrote in the court filing.

“Ms. Kutti stated that Ms. Freeman was in danger and had 48 hours to speak with her so that she could get ahead of the issue,” according to the Cobb County police report from January 2021. Kutti said the danger Freeman faced was related to the election, the police report stated.

During the meeting at the police precinct, Kutti reiterated those claims.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti told Freeman, according to the body camera footage obtained by CNN through a public records request. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom.”

“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti added.

Freeman, who testified before the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, earlier this year, was among the election workers Trump and his campaign had targeted by baselessly claiming she was counting fake mail-in ballots in Fulton County.

