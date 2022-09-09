Skip to Content
Judge throws out Trump’s RICO lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats

By Kara Scannell, CNN

A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and more than two dozen other people and entities that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by trying to vilify him with fabricated information tying him to Russia.

US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks dismissed the lawsuit Thursday, saying “most of Plaintiff’s claims are not only unsupported by any legal authority but plainly foreclosed by binding precedent.”

Trump filed his sprawling lawsuit in March, naming a wide cast of characters that Trump has accused for years of orchestrating a “deep state” conspiracy against him — including former FBI Director James Comey and other FBI officials, the retired British spy Christopher Steele and his associates, and a handful of Clinton campaign advisers.

CNN has reached out to Trump attorney Alina Habba for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

