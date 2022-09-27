Michael Avenatti ordered to pay $148,740 in restitution to Stormy Daniels

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was ordered to pay $148,740 in restitution to Stormy Daniels, after being found guilty of stealing nearly $300,000 from his former client.

US District Judge Jesse Furman ordered Avenatti to make the payments to Daniels before paying another victim, Nike, who has consented to allowing individual victims to be paid before corporations, according to Furman’s order.

Avenatti was convicted in February of one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for stealing nearly $300,000 from Daniels. He was sentenced to four years in prison. Avenatti was also sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for attempting to extort $20 million from Nike.

Avenatti filed a notice of appeal for his conviction and sentence in June.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Avenatti for comment.

Furman’s order states that the Bureau of Prisons “shall help the Defendant develop a financial plan” to make the payments and monitor his progress in meeting his restitution obligation.

