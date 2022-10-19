New Trump super PAC adds investments in five key Senate battlegrounds

By Gabby Orr, CNN

Former President Donald Trump is wading deeper into the midterms as several key Senate battlegrounds tighten, with his new super PAC pouring nearly $4 million into several races on Wednesday.

The latest spending spree by MAGA Inc. comes on the heels of contentious debates between Senate candidates in Ohio, Arizona and Georgia that saw Trump-endorsed candidates battle with their Democratic opponents over topics ranging from abortion and guns to the economy and election integrity.

According to AdImpact, the former President’s group has placed another $3.8 million in television ad buys in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, all home to Trump-backed Senate candidates.

A person familiar with the matter said Trump’s group may make additional investments before the November 8 election if public and internal polls show different races tightening further over the three remaining weeks until Election Day.

Trump has spent the past several months facing intense pressure from fellow Republicans to boost his financial investments in critical midterm races amid frustrations that he was sitting on a mountain of unused cash that could make a difference in races that are likely to be won on the margins. It wasn’t until his new super PAC released a series of campaign ads earlier this month that GOP allies finally had their wish granted.

All together, Trump’s allies expect his midterm spending to stretch into the tens of millions by Election Day, including the $8.4 million his Save America leadership PAC has previously given to candidates and committees this cycle.

However, that would still be a fraction of what other Republican groups have committed to spending in the 2022 cycle. For contrast, the Senate Leadership Fund, a group linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is on track to spend more than $196 million in digital and television advertising this cycle, according to data from AdImpact.

