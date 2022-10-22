A guide to the election deniers in midterm races

By Daniel Dale, CNN

Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win.

Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.

The presence of so many 2020 deniers in 2022 races presents a challenge for American democracy. The winners could play a major role in shaping elections in 2024 and beyond.

The secretary of state is often a state’s top elections official, responsible for everything from administering the voter database to certifying the results. Governors are also involved in certifying results, and they have significant power to shape elections rules through legislation and executive action. And while US senators typically have a smaller role in elections, they can object to certifying electoral votes in the presidential election, propose and vote on federal elections legislation, and influence public perceptions through hearings, interviews and sometimes subpoenas.

CNN has compiled information on candidates for these three offices who deny the 2020 election results. You can find detailed breakdowns at the links below.

Secretary of state: At least 11 of 27 Republican candidates have tried to overturn, rejected or questioned the 2020 results.

Governor: At least 22 of 36 Republican candidates have tried to overturn, rejected, questioned or declined to affirm the 2020 results.

US Senate: At least 19 of 35 Republican candidates have tried to overturn, rejected, questioned or declined to affirm the 2020 results.

