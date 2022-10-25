Top Trump aide Hope Hicks scheduled to meet with January 6 committee Tuesday

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Hope Hicks, who served as former President Donald Trump’s communications director, is scheduled to meet with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

The New York Times first reported on the meeting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

