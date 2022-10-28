Skip to Content
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attacked with hammer at home


CNN

By Whitney Wild, John Miller and Karl de Vries, CNN

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco by a male assailant early Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell CNN.

Pelosi, 82, is expected to make a full recovery, the Democratic speaker’s office said in a statement.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said the assailant is in custody and a motive is being investigated. The speaker was in Washington at the time of the attack, a spokesperson said.

The Pelosis have been married since 1963 and have five children.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

