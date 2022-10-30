CNN Exclusive: Man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi had bag with zip ties, source says

By Jamie Gangel, CNN

The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to a source who has been briefed on the incident.

David DePape, 42, faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the Friday morning attack, said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

CNN previously reported that DePape confronted Pelosi and asked where his wife was, shouting, “Where is Nancy?”

DePape also tried to tie up Paul Pelosi, two sources told CNN on Friday.

The cries of “Where is Nancy” had echoes of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

While police have not yet determined a motive, they believe DePape was intentional about going into the house.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

