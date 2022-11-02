Trump aide Kash Patel ordered to testify to grand jury investigating Mar-a-Lago documents, sources say

By Katelyn Polantz and Paula Reid, CNN

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of federal records at Mar-a-Lago, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court has granted Patel immunity from prosecution on any information he provides to the investigation, the people said.

Patel’s grand jury appearance hasn’t yet been scheduled.

The court’s decision is under seal, coming after a confidential proceeding where the Justice Department subpoenaed Patel to the grand jury in October. At that time, he declined to answer questions by asserting his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.

An attorney for Patel did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. Patel has not been charged with any crime.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the development.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

