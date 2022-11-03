Biden heads west in final stretch of the midterms as Democratic governors hold the key for enacting his agenda

By MJ Lee and Arlette Saenz, CNN

President Joe Biden heads out west on Thursday to stump for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in what is poised to be one of his final western campaign stops of the midterms, aimed at boosting a key ally locked in one of the marquee gubernatorial races of the cycle.

The president’s visit will underscore the high political stakes for Democrats as they look to keep as many governor’s mansions in their control, in a midterm election that has largely focused on the question of whether Biden’s party will be able to keep control of Congress — and if not, how much it might be able to minimize its losses.

It marks the third time in as many weeks that the president has dropped into typically Democratic territory where his party’s gubernatorial nominees are facing tough races.

Last week, the president touted manufacturing investments in Syracuse, New York, alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is in a tighter-than-expected reelection race against Republican US Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul will get an additional boost Thursday when she appears with Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a get-out-the-vote event in New York City.

In early October, Biden made his way to Portland, Oregon, where his party’s gubernatorial nominee — Tina Kotek — hopes to retain Democratic control in a close three-way fight for the governor’s seat

“The role of governors in America is increasing exponentially in terms of how the states function and the roles they play,” Biden said at a fundraising event for Kotek.

While in New Mexico, the president is also set to deliver a speech on student debt relief, an issue Democratic officials have hoped will energize young voters heading into the midterm elections.

The results of the Senate and House races next week — and whether the midterms will ultimately hand Republicans control of Congress — will be pivotal in determining what the second half of Biden’s presidency will look like.

With the narrowest of majorities in Congress during his first two years in office, the president has been able to enact some of his most important legislative priorities — from a sweeping infrastructure package to a major health care, tax and climate change bill signed into law just this year. Democrats openly acknowledge that without the House or the Senate in their control, legislative victories will be near-impossible to come by in the next session of Congress.

Still, Democratic officials are also eager to note the outsized roles that governors across the country also play in enacting key pieces of the White House’s agenda.

“When you talk about the Senate and the House, it’s: Do you keep the majority or not?” said David Turner, communications director for the Democratic Governor’s Association. “When you’re talking about a governor, it’s: Is someone going help you move your agenda, especially the popular parts of your agenda, forward?”

And while the political rally that Biden will headline on Thursday will most prominently feature Lujan Grisham, there are also competitive House races in New Mexico that officials hope will stand to benefit significantly from a high-profile visit from the president.

“Even though he’s going to campaign for the governor, he can help and bring energy to the down ballot races,” said one Democratic official close to the White House. “The name of the game right now is how do you get your voters to turn out.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.