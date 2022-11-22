Democratic challenger concedes to Rep. David Valadao in California House race

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

California Assemblyman Rudy Salas on Tuesday conceded the race for California’s 22nd District to Rep. David Valadao.

Valadao is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. The former President didn’t intervene in the race or endorse a primary challenger to Valadao, who was backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a district neighbor. Valadao for the most part shied away from talking about his vote to impeach Trump on the campaign trail.

He is one of two members of the “Impeachment 10” who will return to Congress next year. The other is Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse.

California’s 22nd District in the Central Valley is Democratic-leaning and predominantly Latino. Redistricting created a tougher path to reelection for Valadao by removing some Republican portions of the district. Salas was one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s top recruits and leaned into his working-class roots during his campaign. He was supported by the House Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC tied to House leadership.

Valadao’s family owns two dairies as well as farmland in Kings County. He lost his House seat in 2018 to Democrat TJ Cox but then won again in 2020.

