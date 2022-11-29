Oath Keepers leader and associates convicted of multiple charges in seditious conspiracy case

By Sonnet Swire, Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and one of his associates of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, splitting on a number of other charges brought against the five alleged members of the right-wing militia group.

The Justice Department alleged that the Oath Keepers members conspired to forcibly stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden and plotted to attack the US Capitol.

Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell were also convicted of obstructing an official proceeding.

Jurors considered 10 charges against the five defendants, including three conspiracy charges, obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote, and tampering with documents.

Here’s a breakdown of who was on trial and the verdicts reached by the jury:

On trial

Stewart Rhodes, 57, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 and has led the group ever since. Prosecutors say Rhodes stood outside the Capitol on January 6 acting like a “general” as his followers breached the building.

Kelly Meggs, 53, is a leader of the Oath Keepers’ Florida chapter and, according to the government, led the infamous “stack” formation of Oath Keepers inside the Capitol on January 6.

Kenneth Harrelson, 41, is also a Florida Oath Keeper and allegedly acted as Meggs’ right-hand man on January 6.

Jessica Watkins, 40, led her own militia in Ohio before joining the Oath Keepers in the wake of the 2020 election. Prosecutors say Watkins, who is transgender, allegedly entered the Capitol with Harrelson and Meggs and coordinated with Caldwell in the weeks prior.

Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old who testified that he is not a member of the Oath Keepers, allegedly helped organize the armed quick reaction force stationed outside of DC on January 6. Caldwell also hosted Oath Keepers at his Virginia farm, prosecutors say, and communicated with Watkins during the riot.

Verdicts

COUNT 1: Seditious conspiracy

All five defendants were accused of planning to use force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power on January 6. Rhodes and Meggs now face a 20-year maximum prison sentence on the charge. Their convictions marked a win for the Justice Department, which argued that the attack on the US Capitol was more than just a political protest that got out of control — but rather a violent attack on the seat of American democracy and an effort to keep Biden out of the Oval Office by any means necessary.

Rhodes: GUILTY

Meggs: GUILTY

Harrelson: NOT GUILTY

Watkins: NOT GUILTY

Caldwell: NOT GUILTY

COUNT 2: Conspiracy to Obstruct an official proceeding

All the defendants faced charges alleging that they conspired together to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes inside the Capitol.

Rhodes: NOT GUILTY

Meggs: GUILTY

Harrelson: NOT GUILTY

Watkins: GUILTY

Caldwell: NOT GUILTY

COUNT 3: Obstructing an Official Proceeding

In addition to being accused of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, all were found guilty of actually committing the act. The charge carries a 20-year maximum sentence.

Rhodes: GUILTY

Meggs: GUILTY

Harrelson: GUILTY

Watkins: GUILTY

Caldwell: GUILTY

COUNT 4: Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties

The indictment alleged that all five defendants worked together to “prevent by force, intimidation, and threat… Members of the United States Congress, from discharging any duties,” namely, certifying the results of the 2020 election.

Rhodes: NOT GUILTY

Meggs: GUILTY

Harrelson: GUILTY

Watkins: GUILTY

Caldwell: NOT GUILTY

COUNT 5: Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting

Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins, according to prosecutors, were part of a crowd that burst through the Capitol’s Rotunda doors on January 6.

Meggs: NOT GUILTY

Harrelson: NOT GUILTY

Watkins: NOT GUILTY

COUNT 6: Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

Jurors considered whether Watkins interfered with law enforcement when she allegedly joined a crowd near the Senate chamber, pushed against and shouted at officers who were guarding the chamber doors.

Watkins: GUILTY

COUNT 7, 8, 9 and 10: Tampering with Documents

Rhodes, Meggs, Harrelson and Caldwell all faced charges for allegedly deleting messages and pictures from their phones or social media accounts after January 6. Prosecutors also alleged that Rhodes instructed other Oath Keepers to delete messages after the riot.

Rhodes: GUILTY

Meggs: GUILTY

Harrelson: GUILTY

Caldwell: GUILTY

Sentencing timeline

Sentencing hearings typically happen 90 days after a verdict is reached.

The defendants were convicted of multiple charges, and the judge could issue a sentence that exceeds 20 years. Conversely, the judge could decide to sentence defendants to far less than the maximum allowed.

Judge Amit Mehta said in court that four of the defendants, including Rhodes, will remain behind bars. Only one defendant — Thomas Caldwell — had been on pretrial release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.