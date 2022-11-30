Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos expected to talk to House Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday

By Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen and Jamie Gangel, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is expected to interview Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday, multiple sources tell CNN, a sign the panel is interested in learning about potential efforts Donald Trump took to overturn the 2020 presidential election even long after President Joe Biden took office.

The interview comes after the Republican lawmaker sued the panel in September to try and block the subpoena for his testimony.

Vos said the committee wanted to question him about a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump in July after the state courts blocked the use of some absentee ballot drop boxes, and Trump “requested Speaker Vos take future actions.”

“The Committee is demanding Speaker Vos appear for a deposition to answer questions irrelevant to the Committee’s investigation, with virtually no notice, in the closing days of his reelection campaign, merely because of the Committee’s public relations scheme,” his lawsuit says.

Vos tried to challenge the House committee’s authority in court and argued the subpoena “seeks to infringe on Speaker Vos’ legislative immunity” from lawsuits.

Similar lawsuits from other House witnesses had not been successful or had not been decided yet.

