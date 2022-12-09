Whelan talks will continue because Russians have ‘things they want,’ US official says

By Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including the status of American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because “they have things they want in this world” a senior administration official tells CNN.

Moscow knows that ultimately the two sides will reach “a mutually acceptable arrangement if they keep talking to us,” the official continued.

“We have shown an openness to talk about that which is actually available to us and gotten only in response a demand for something not available to us,” the official said, reiterating that the Russians refused what had been offered to secure the release of Whelan.

CNN previously reported that convicted Russian murderer Vadim Krasikov, who is in German custody, was one of Moscow’s requests, and the official did not rule out that his release has been a continued request.

Demands related to the war in Ukraine did not come up in the negotiations to secure Griner’s release and attempt to secure Whelan’s, the official said, adding that the US would not make concessions on that front.

“We’ve obviously thought about why that might be the case” that the Russians didn’t float it, the official said, “and I think we credit it to the fact that we’ve been so crystal clear, so consistent, that it is not for us to negotiate how that horrific situation gets resolved.”

The official added: “If it were raised, of course, it is not for bargaining. Another country’s future is not for bargaining and the defense of democracy against autocracy is not for bargaining.”

Even though US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that “every possible” offer was made to the Russians to secure Whelan’s release, the Biden administration has ideas about “new forms of offers” they are going to try with the Russians in an effort to secure Whelan’s release, the senior administration official.

Whelan told CNN on Thursday that “the President and his team are going to have to look at what they have that is valuable that these people want, and hopefully give it to them, or I’ll be here for a long time.”

Whelan’s brother David, however, has cast doubt on the possibility of identifying something that the Russians want.

“It’s clear that the US government has no concessions that the Russian government will take for Paul Whelan. And so Paul will remain a prisoner until that changes,” David Whelan said in a statement Thursday.

Russia views Whelan as a spy, the official explained, which means they treat him in a different category. The official didn’t count out the US offering a Russian spy in US custody as a potential offer to Russia.

“There is a willingness to pay even a very big price on the part of this President,” the official said. “We have made clear to the Russians that we at least are open to talking about that which is at our disposal, that which we could actually deliver. It would be somebody in our custody.”

