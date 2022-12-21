RNC announces dates for 2024 convention

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Republicans will flock to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, 2024, for their national convention to formally select their party’s next presidential nominee, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Republican National Committee.

“We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a news release announcing the dates.

CNN previously reported that Milwaukee was unanimously approved as a convention site by RNC members during a closed-door vote in August at the party’s annual summer meeting.

Milwaukee was originally supposed to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention before it was switched to a virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Republican National Convention, which was dramatically scaled down due to the pandemic, was held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Democratic National Committee has yet to decide on a location or dates for its 2024 convention.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.