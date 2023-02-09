Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says

By Karl de Vries, CNN

Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat’s chief of staff said.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” Nick Coe said in a statement, adding that the assailant fled the scene and there was “no evidence” that the incident was politically motivated.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

