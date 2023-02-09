Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 10:04 AM

Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says

<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images</i><br/>Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington
Getty Images
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington

By Karl de Vries, CNN

Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat’s chief of staff said.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” Nick Coe said in a statement, adding that the assailant fled the scene and there was “no evidence” that the incident was politically motivated.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content