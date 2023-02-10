FEC orders Santos to formally declare his 2024 candidacy or ‘disavow’ post-midterm fundraising

By Andrea Cambron and David Wright, CNN

The Federal Election Commission sent a letter to GOP New York Rep. George Santos ordering him to officially declare that he is running for reelection in 2024, after he raised enough money following the midterm elections in November to trigger filing requirements.

In the letter, the FEC asks Santos needs to “either disavow these activities by notifying the Commission in writing that you are not a candidate, or redesignate your principal campaign committee by filing a Statement of Candidacy.”

According to an FEC review of Santos filings, his campaign committee “has no debts from the previous election cycle and has accepted contributions and/or made expenditures in support of your 2024 candidacy in excess of $5,000, thus meeting the definition of ‘candidate’ per Federal Election Campaign Laws.”

Santos has until March 14 to comply.

This comes as the embattled freshman is expected to face an investigation from the House Ethics Committee, a probe that could derail his already imperiled political career depending on the panel’s findings. Santos’ short tenure in Congress has been dominated by questions about his repeated fabrications about his background and resume and this is the latest brush he has had with the FEC, which has flagged issues with some of his previous campaign finance reports, including questions about loans, expenditures and officials listed on filings.

The FEC requires any individual who has raised or spent more than $5,000 in a campaign for federal office to register as a candidate within 15 days of reaching that threshold. Any such candidate, including incumbents like Santos, must file a statement of candidacy with the agency each electoral cycle.

Santos’ FEC filings show that he’s raised and spent tens of thousands of dollars since the midterms, easily triggering the FEC’s requirement for a statement of candidacy. Most incumbents promptly file statements of candidacy for the following cycle even if they don’t intend to run, to avoid running afoul of FEC rules.

Although Santos hasn’t officially announced whether he’ll seek reelection in 2024, his ongoing fundraising activities require him to register with the FEC for the cycle.

This story has been updated with additional details.

