Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 5:48 PM

Trump attorney appeared before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe

<i>Alex Kent/Getty Images/FILE</i><br/>Donald Trump attorney Evan Corcoran
Getty Images
Alex Kent/Getty Images/FILE
Donald Trump attorney Evan Corcoran

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Donald Trump attorney Evan Corcoran appeared last month to testify before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, that’s looking at the former president’s handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, a source confirmed to CNN.

He was there for roughly four hours.

Bloomberg first reported that he had appeared.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content