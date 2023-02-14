Dianne Feinstein announces she won’t run for reelection in 2024
By Clare Foran, CNN
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2024.
“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
