Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 10:58 AM

Dianne Feinstein announces she won’t run for reelection in 2024

<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images</i><br/>Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Getty Images
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein

By Clare Foran, CNN

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2024.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content