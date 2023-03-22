Skip to Content
Appeals court rules Trump attorney must testify to federal grand jury in classified documents probe

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

A federal appeals court is refusing to block Donald Trump’s defense lawyer, Evan Corcoran, from testifying and turning over documents about the former president as part of the criminal investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

