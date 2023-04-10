Read: Justice Department filing seeking clarification on how to comply with conflicting abortion pill orders

The Justice Department is seeking clarification from a federal judge in Washington state about how the Food and Drug Administration should comply with his order ensuring the availability of abortion pills in some parts of the country if a separate judge’s order halting the FDA’s approval of the drug goes into effect on Friday.

The Justice Department request came in a filing submitted Monday to US District Judge Thomas Rice.

Read the filing:

