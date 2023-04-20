US deploying ‘additional capabilities’ near Sudan to assist with potential embassy evacuation

By Haley Britzky, Oren Liebermann, Jim Sciutto, Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood, CNN

The US military is deploying “additional capabilities” nearby Sudan to secure the US embassy in the country and assist with a potential evacuation, if the situation calls for it, the Defense Department announced on Thursday.

That includes hundreds of Marines who are already in Camp Lemmonier in Djibouti, a US defense official told CNN, with aircraft capable of bringing in ground units to secure an embassy.

“The Department of Defense, through U.S. Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting prudent planning for various contingencies,” a statement from Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Phil Ventura said. “As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, if circumstances require it.”

The situation on the ground in Sudan has rapidly deteriorated as the Sudanese Armed Forces clash with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

While the two factions attempted to reach a truce on Tuesday, fighting erupted just hours after the groups agreed on a 24-hour ceasefire. At least 270 people have been killed so far in the chaos unfolding around the capitol of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

On Monday, the State Department established a Sudan Military Conflict Task Force in order to oversee the Department’s “planning, management, and logistics” related to the unrest in Sudan.

The defense official said the aircraft would be part of what’s officially known as an aviation combat element, consisting of pilots, maintainers, aircraft, and air intelligence personnel. That element would have the capability of bringing a ground combat unit into the area to secure the embassy in the event of an evacuation.

An evacuation is not imminent due to the volatile situation on the ground, a senior US official said. The US is looking to the upcoming Eid holiday for a potential ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which could create a window to safely get people out of the country, according to the staffers, CNN reported yesterday.

Not included in the embassy evacuation contingency at this point is a Marine Expeditionary Unit, the defense official said, a quick response force of thousands of Marines that counts evacuation operations among its critical missions.

A MEU deploys aboard a Navy ship, but a lack of ready amphibious vessels have recently hindered the Marine Corps’ MEU mission. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger told Defense One in February that they “didn’t have” a MEU near Turkey to respond to a devastating earthquake that left tens of thousands dead.

The State Department has urged Americans in Sudan to shelter in place; the US Embassy in Sudan said Tuesday that due to the “uncertain security situation in Khartoum” and closure of airports, “there are no plans for US government-coordinated evacuation.”

