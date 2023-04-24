Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official

By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Alayna Treene and Sara Murray, CNN

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has issued a subpoena to Jennifer Leigh Moore, executive assistant director of human resources at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, demanding she answer questions from the select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government.

Russell Dye, Jordan’s spokesperson, claimed in a statement that Moore “refused to answer questions” about the FBI’s alleged retaliation against conservatives during a transcribed interview with the panel that took place on Monday.

The newly issued subpoena demands Moore return for closed-door questioning under oath on May 10.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Jordan and his fellow Republicans say they have heard from “whistleblowers” who disclosed that the FBI is attempting to “purge” employees with conservative views.

In a September letter to Moore, Jordan claimed that the committee had received information suggesting Moore “retaliated against at least one whistleblower” who had made protected disclosures to Congress, and that other whistleblowers had alleged Moore was involved with revoking the employees’ security clearances.

“We have received protected whistleblower disclosures that the FBI is engaging in a ‘purge’ of employees with conservative views by revoking their security clearances and indefinitely suspending these employees. Many of the formal notices for these adverse personnel actions have been signed by you,” the Ohio Republican, wrote at the time.

Monday’s subpoena, however, does not offer details about the FBI employees’ specific complaints about the bureau’s leadership.

It marks the latest effort by Republicans on the subcommittee to investigate alleged abuse and misconduct with the FBI.

Last month, Jordan sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting interviews with 16 bureau employees who he said could speak to the panel’s claims that the agency is “weaponized” against conservatives.

Jordan has also claimed he has been in communication with “dozens” of federal government whistleblowers who he asserts have shared stories of discrimination and bias. But Democrats have raised questions about their legitimacy as whistleblowers and the relevance of their testimony.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.