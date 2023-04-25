Hunter Biden ordered to appear at Arkansas contempt hearing in a paternity-related case

By Marshall Cohen

The judge overseeing an Arkansas paternity case involving Hunter Biden has ordered the president’s son to appear in court next Monday.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ruled Monday that all parties involved in the case must appear for a contempt hearing next week in Batesville, Arkansas, according to court filings.

An Arkansas woman, who is the mother of one of Hunter Biden’s children, has accused him of ignoring previous court orders and withholding evidence in the litigation stemming from a paternity dispute. She wants Hunter Biden to be held in contempt and jailed until he complies.

The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday to address these and other issues. Hunter Biden had agreed to pay monthly child support several years ago, but the case is ongoing.

Lawyers representing Hunter Biden and the woman, Lunden Roberts, did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment on Tuesday.

A DNA test in 2019 confirmed that Hunter Biden fathered the child with Roberts, and his lawyers didn’t contest the results, even though he previously denied paternity, CNN reported. They settled their dispute in 2020 when Hunter Biden agreed to pay monthly child support.

The case has since been reopened to deal with still-ongoing financial issues. In a recent court filing, Roberts’ lawyers said Hunter Biden should be jailed because he “is playing games with this court.”

For her part, Roberts has not spoken much about the situation, though she told the New York Post last year that she was “focused on the safety and well-being of our child.” Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir that he disputed the girl’s paternity because he had “no recollection” of his sexual encounter with Roberts, which he said occurred while he was struggling with severe alcoholism and drug addiction.

This story has been updated with additional details.

