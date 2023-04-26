Exclusive: Hunter Biden lawyers meet with Justice Department

By Paula Reid, Evan Perez, Aileen Graef and Steven Williams, CNN

Lawyers for Hunter Biden met with Justice Department officials on Wednesday to discuss the long-running criminal investigation into the president’s son.

Hunter Biden’s longtime attorney Chris Clark, along with several other attorneys, were spotted by CNN heading into Justice Department headquarters early Wednesday. When reached afterward, Clark declined to comment.

In attendance at the meeting were officials from the Justice Department’s tax division and the Delaware US attorney’s office, according to a person familiar with the meeting. The tax division is led by a career DOJ lawyer as there still isn’t a Senate-confirmed appointee.

David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware US Attorney, has been overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden.

The Hunter Biden legal team had reached out to Justice officials in recent weeks, asking for an update on the case, according to one source familiar with the meeting.

After prosecutors narrowed down the possible charges Hunter Biden could face last year, there haven’t been any public developments.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, prosecutors are still weighing whether to bring two misdemeanor charges for failure to file taxes, one count of felony tax evasion related to the overreporting of expenses, and a false statement charge regarding a gun purchase.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed to this report.