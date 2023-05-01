Hunter Biden must answer questions about his finances and art sales, judge rules

By Marshall Cohen

An Arkansas judge on Monday ordered President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to answer written questions about his investments, his art sales and other financial transactions as part of a paternity-related case.

Hunter Biden also will sit for a deposition in mid-June, where he’ll have to answer questions under oath, the judge said at a hearing Monday.

A trial is a slated for July to determine if his child support payments will be adjusted.

Hunter Biden has paid $750,000 so far to Lunden Roberts, the mother of one of his children, his lawyer said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.