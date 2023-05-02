Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 10:45 AM

House Democrats take step toward forcing vote on debt ceiling hike

<i>Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images</i><br/>House Democrats have taken a key procedural step to enable Democrats to attempt to force a vote to raise the debt ceiling
Getty Images
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
House Democrats have taken a key procedural step to enable Democrats to attempt to force a vote to raise the debt ceiling

By Annie Grayer, CNN

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has announced that House Democrats have taken a key procedural step that could be used to bypass House Republican leadership and enable Democrats to attempt to force a vote to raise the debt ceiling, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.

The move is the next step House Democrats need to take to preserve all of their options as lawmakers stare down a June 1 deadline of potential default if Congress doesn’t act to address the debt limit before then.

The procedural step could be used to bring up a discharge petition to address the debt limit, but Democrats would need Republican support for the step to go into effect and it’s unclear how much exists.

A discharge petition can be used to force a floor vote, but only if a majority of House members sign on in support. It’s difficult for discharge petitions to succeed because of the high threshold that must be cleared.

The discharge petition addressing the debt ceiling would be packaged as an amendment to a bill from Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, legislation that has already been filed with various committees of jurisdiction.

“House Democrats are working to make sure we have all options at our disposal to avoid a default,” Jeffries wrote in a dear colleague letter obtained by CNN. “At the beginning of the 118th Congress, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, working with leadership, introduced legislation that could be used as a vehicle to avert the Republican-manufactured default crisis.”

“The filing of a debt ceiling measure to be brought up on the discharge calendar preserves an important option,” the minority leader added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content