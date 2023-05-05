Video of Trump’s deposition in E. Jean Carroll trial released to the public



CNN

By Kara Scannell, CNN

The video deposition of Donald Trump played before the jury in the E. Jean Carroll civil battery and defamation trial was made public Friday, showing the former president discussing the accusations against him, the “Access Hollywood” tape and the Russia “hoax.”

The edited deposition runs for nearly an hour. Trump was interviewed in October 2022.

In the video, Trump confirms that he made the allegedly defamatory statements denying knowing Carroll, calling her allegations that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room in the mid-1990s a “hoax,” and saying she is not his type.

He also tells Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, that she, too, is not his type. And many times during the deposition, he calls Carroll a series of names, including “nut job,” a “whack job” and “mentally sick.”

Trump also mistakes Carroll in a black-and-white photo for his second wife, Marla Maples. Holding the photo, he points at it and says, “That’s Marla, That’s my wife.”

Trump was also asked to react to the infamous Access Hollywood tape, saying it is locker room talk, and historically something that stars — including himself — could get away with “fortunately or unfortunately.”

Trump also appears the most agitated on the video when he denies the rape allegation, saying it is “the worst thing you can do. The worst charge.” He also says that he has a right to defend himself, and asks why, if he is insulted, he can’t he insult someone back.

In addition, Trump reacts to allegations from two other women — Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff. And, Trump rattles off a list of what he deems as hoaxes, including, “Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.