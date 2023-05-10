George Santos in federal custody as feds unseal 13-count indictment



By Mark Morales, Evan Perez, Fredreka Schouten, Gregory Krieg and Tierney Sneed, CNN

The Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed 13 federal charges against Rep. George Santos — including fraud related to Covid-related unemployment benefits and using campaign funds for luxury clothing — and the New York Republican is in custody.

Santos has been charged on seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Prosecutors allege Santos solicited campaign funds under false pretense and used them for personal expenses like designer clothing.

The indictment accuses Santos of undertaking a “fraudulent political contribution solicitation scheme,” alleging that he set up a company and got supporters to contribute funds to it under the false pretense that the money would benefit his political campaign.

Prosecutors claim that thousands of dollars instead went to Santos’ personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing and credit card payments.

Santos fraudulently applied for Covid-related unemployment benefits, indictment alleges

Santos is accused of fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits, with the indictment alleging he falsely claimed to be unemployed in an application for a pandemic-related unemployment insurance program.

Though he claimed in the application he had been unemployed since March 2020, according to prosecutors, he was employed at an investment firm and, as part of a $120,000 annual salary, he was allegedly receiving regular deposits — with the exception of one period in July and August 2020.

He was employed at the firm between February 2020 and mid-April 2021, the indictment alleges. But, because of the repeated false assertions he is alleged to have made to the unemployment program, Santos also received $24,744 in benefits, according to prosecutors.

Appearance in court Wednesday

Santos was taken into custody in Melville, Long Island, where the FBI is housed, a law enforcement source told CNN. From there, he was taken to the courthouse in Central Islip.

He is expected to appear later Wednesday at federal court in New York’s Eastern District.

