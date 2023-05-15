Supreme Court agrees to take up South Carolina racial gerrymandering case

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court agreed to consider a lower court decision that struck down a congressional district in South Carolina as an illegal racial gerrymander.

The state argued that the Republican-led legislature took political issues under consideration when drawing the map and that the use of race did not predominate in its decision-making process.

But lawyers for the NAACP told the justices that after an eight-day trial, the lower court “unanimously found that race was the predominate motivating factor” in the General Assembly’s drawing of the district at issue, charging that the state moved 62% of the majority-Black Charleston County to another district.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

