Justice Department files criminal charges in cases of American tech stolen for Russia, China and Iran

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department announced on Tuesday five criminal cases against people accused of stealing or illegally diverting American technology and materials for the Russian, Chinese and Iranian governments.

The cases are the first enforcement actions by the department’s Disruptive Technology Strike Force, which aims to counter efforts by “hostile nation-states” to illegally acquire sensitive US technology “to advance their authoritarian regimes and facilitate human rights abuses.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.