Debt ceiling talks hit a snag, negotiators press pause for now

(CNN) — Debt ceiling talks between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’a office have hit a snag, and negotiators have put a pause on the talks, multiple sources tell CNN.

Negotiators met briefly in the Capitol on Friday before breaking up, and as of right now, there are no more meetings scheduled for the day.

This setback dashes hopes that there could be a deal in principle by this weekend.

GOP Rep. Garret Graves, who is leading negotiations for House Republicans, left a brief meeting with negotiators in the morning saying they “decided to press pause because it’s just not productive.”

When asked what a pause means, Graves said “just pressing pause” and did not elaborate beyond indicating that Democrats are being “unreadable.”

He said he is not sure they will meet again this weekend.

“Until people are willing to have reasonable conversations about how you can actually can move forward and do the right thing we aren’t going to sit here and talk to ourselves. That’s what’s going on,” Graves said when asked on if he thinks they can get to a deal.

As talks stalled, a White House official acknowledged that there are “real differences” and “talks will be difficult,” but said the president’s negotiating team is working to reach a “reasonable bipartisan solution.”

