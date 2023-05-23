Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs ‘red flag’ gun laws

By Michelle Watson and Shawna Mizelle, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan signed legislation Monday that will make it easier for authorities to seize firearms from people who are believed to be a danger to themselves or others, commonly known as “red flag” laws.

“Extreme risk protection orders have been proven to reduce suicides, save lives, and keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and violent criminals,” Whitmer said in a statement Monday.

Of the bills signed Monday, Senate Bill 83, allows certain individuals to file an “extreme risk protection order” with the circuit court if “evidence supports that a respondent poses a significant risk of self-injury or injury to others by possessing a firearm,” according to a legislative analysis of the bill published by the Michigan House of Representatives.

House Bill 4146, also signed by Whitmer on Monday, states that an individual who is subject to an extreme risk protection order cannot obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol.

“We’ve heard too many times how those who knew a mass shooter expressed concern in advance. We have seen situations where local police flagged someone but had no further course of action. With extreme risk protection orders, we have a mechanism to step in and save lives,” Whitmer tweeted on Monday.

It’s the latest in a series of gun-control measures signed by Whitmer since Democrats took full control of the state legislature earlier this year. It also comes as mass shootings often dominate national headlines, including an incident at Michigan State University in February that left three dead and several others wounded.

On the heels of that shooting, Whitmer signed a package of six expansive gun violence prevention bills into law that created universal background checks for all firearms and mandated safe storage requirements around children.

With mass shootings in the US reaching record numbers, the debate over gun control has once again permeated the political landscape and states are moving in opposite directions with legislation to curb or strengthen safety measures.

Last week, Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three Democratic-led gun control bills that attempted to increase the age to possess certain firearms and restrict who can obtain them. In Maryland, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore signed several gun safety measures that were immediately met with a lawsuit from the National Rifle Association.

