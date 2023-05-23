Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in conversation with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Jessica Dean, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, a spokesperson for his political team tells CNN.

The announcement, which was first reported by NBC News, will take place on Twitter Spaces, where the platform’s users can participate in audio conversations, and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

