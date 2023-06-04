How to watch CNN’s town hall with Nikki Haley

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will participate in a CNN town hall on Sunday as the field of hopefuls vying for the party’s 2024 nomination continues to grow.

Haley, who served almost two years as US ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, entered the GOP nominating contest in February and has had to navigate running against her former boss, who is seen as the current Republican front-runner.

The first woman elected governor of South Carolina, Haley has struggled to break through in GOP primary polling this year with Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drawing the lion’s share of support among Republican voters.

Sunday’s event will be the second in CNN’s series of Republican presidential town halls for the 2024 cycle following an appearance by Trump last month.

Here’s how to watch the town hall with Haley:

What time is the town hall?

The town hall is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

How can I watch it?

The town hall will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo, where available. The town hall will also be available on demand to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

Who is moderating?

The event will be moderated by CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper.

Where is it taking place?

The town hall is taking place at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Will there be a live audience?

Yes, Haley is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live audience comprised of Iowa Republicans and voters who say they will preregister to participate in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Iowa GOP and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses.

