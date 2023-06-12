How to watch CNN’s town hall with Chris Christie

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will participate in a CNN town hall on Monday, less than a week after he officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The Republican primary to take on President Joe Biden has grown crowded in recent weeks, though former President Donald Trump, his legal woes notwithstanding, is still seen as the front-runner for the party nod.

Christie is making his second bid for the White House, following an unsuccessful attempt in 2016. He ended up backing Trump that year and again four years later, when he also helped the then-president with debate preparation.

But Christie turned on his onetime ally after Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and has since established himself as one of the former president’s chief GOP critics.

Christie kicked off his presidential campaign last week with a lacerating indictment of Trump, calling him a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog” who, by force of personality alone, represents a threat to the republic.

Christie is seeking to appeal to more establishment-friendly Republican conservatives and believes he is best positioned to take on Trump in the primary while also appealing to independent voters.

Monday’s event will be the fourth in CNN’s series of Republican presidential town halls for the 2024 cycle, following appearances by Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Here’s how to watch the town hall with Christie:

What time is the town hall?

The town hall is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

How can I watch it?

The town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable login, on the CNN.com homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available on demand beginning Tuesday, June 13, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps and cable operator platforms.

Who is hosting?

The event will be hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Where is it taking place?

The town hall will take place from the network’s New York bureau.

Will there be a live audience?

Yes, Christie will take questions from Cooper and a live audience comprised of Republicans from the first four states to vote on the 2024 GOP nominating calendar as well as New Jersey and New York voters who say they plan to vote in next year’s Republican presidential primary.

