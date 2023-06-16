Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Read: Justice Department investigation of Minneapolis Police Department

By
Published 8:41 AM

By CNN staff

(CNN) — The Justice Department issued a blistering report Friday of the city of Minneapolis and the city’s police department, detailing racial discrimination, excessive and unlawful use of force, First Amendment violations and a lack of accountability for officers.

The report finds “systemic problems” at the city’s police department led to George Floyd’s murder in May 2020.

Read the report here:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content