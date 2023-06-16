Rep. Finstad staffer attacked at gunpoint after Congressional Baseball Game

By Haley Talbot and Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — A staffer for Rep. Brad Finstad was attacked at gunpoint after Wednesday’s congressional baseball game, the congressman said in a statement Friday.

The staffer is expected to “make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor,” according to Finstad.

“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman,” Finstad, a Minnesota Republican, said.

“Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident.”

The congressman said the attack happened just blocks from the US Capitol. The attacker’s motive was not immediately clear based on the statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.