Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax charges, strikes deal on gun charge

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge, the Justice Department said Tuesday in court filings.

The plea deal will have immediate reverberations in the 2024 presidential election.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

