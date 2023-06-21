US hostage envoy quietly traveled to Venezuela this week

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens quietly traveled to Venezuela this week, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Carstens traveled to the capital city of Caracas for “discussions about the welfare and safety of US nationals wrongfully detained in Venezuela,” the spokesperson said.

“We continue to advocate for the immediate and unconditional release of all wrongfully detained US nationals in Venezuela at every opportunity,” they said.

There are four Americans known to be detained in Venezuela: Eyvin Hernandez and Jerrel Kenemore, who have been declared wrongfully detained, and Luke Denman and Airan Barry.

The spokesperson said that “US government officials were able to conduct welfare visits with detained US nationals while in Caracas.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

