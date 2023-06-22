Supreme Court limits federal prisoners’ ability to bring some post-conviction challenges

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of a federal prisoner who argued he should be able to challenge his 27-year sentence for firearms possession based on changes in the law since his trial.

The court’s decision will make it harder for federal prisoners to bring certain types of post-conviction challenges.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the 6-3 opinion in the case. The three liberal justices, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

